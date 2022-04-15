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Liberty of Homeschooling
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25 views • April 15, 2022
Homeschooling Veteran of 22 years, Dr. Brenda MacMenamin shares from her experience teaching her own 4 children and their friends and then young adults across Florida. Be encouraged to bust out of the "old wineskin" of dead, secular education to the joys of real life teaching and learning that builds self-government, and creates independent, brilliant Biblical Worldview thinkers and solutions-oriented, Jesus-loving, Kingdom building entrepreneurs.
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