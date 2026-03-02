3/1/2026

Jude 1:3-4 How To Be A Good Soldier For Christ

Intro: The author of this epistle calls himself Jude, and there is no reason to think that this is a pseudonym. There are six individuals named Jude in the New Testament, but only two are likely to have written this book: (1) the apostle Jude (see Luke 6:16; Acts 1:13), who is probably Thaddaeus of Matthew 10:3; (2) Jude the brother of James and the half brother of the Lord Jesus. The brothers of the Lord are named in Matthew 13:55 as “James, Joses, Simon, and Judas.”

Since the author does not claim apostolic authority, and since verse 17 indicates that the apostles are a group that does not include the writer, we are left with the second candidate—Jude, the brother of the Lord and of James. This identification is confirmed by the author’s reference to his brother James (v. 1) and a reference in a letter of Clement of Alexandria (around a.d. 153–217) . Although assigning an exact date for the writing of Jude is impossible, it is likely that the book was written between a.d. 60 and 64. It was almost certainly written before a.d. 70, since Jude does not make any reference to the fall of Jerusalem in a.d. 70.

The United States and Israel attacked Iran early Saturday morning our time. They are wreaking havoc in Iran. Iran is sending missiles to Israel and Neighboring Islamic countries. Saudia Arabia, Quatar, etc… Our soldier have to depend upon their training and skills now. They have been thrust in to battle. Their goal is to defend their country to the death if need be. This war means the world is heading for a climax….of judgment and jubilation. Judgment of an unbelieving world and the glorious appearing of our Lord Jesus Christ. Soldier know how to be good soldiers for the Untited States. How can we be good soldiers of the Lord Jesus Christ!