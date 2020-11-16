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A history of vaccines to the present Pfizer COVID vaccine with Dr. Carrie Madej
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158 views • November 16, 2020
Bradlee Dean with Carrie Madej, November 16, 2020
We previously had Dr. Carrie Madej on the show to discuss hydrogels, implantable biosensors and the coming vaccine for COVID. However, since she is very knowledgable about vaccines in general, I thought it would be informative if she would share her knowledge with our audience so that they are completely informed as to what is in vaccines and why they are dangerous.
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We previously had Dr. Carrie Madej on the show to discuss hydrogels, implantable biosensors and the coming vaccine for COVID. However, since she is very knowledgable about vaccines in general, I thought it would be informative if she would share her knowledge with our audience so that they are completely informed as to what is in vaccines and why they are dangerous.
The Sons of Liberty Media
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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