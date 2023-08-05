Historian claims Obama FANTASIZED about MEN

Glenn Beck
August 4, 2023
Historian David Garrow's overlooked 2017 biography of former president Barack Obama has made headlines over a few shocking passages, including one claim that Obama once admitted that he fantasized about men. Garrow writes that Obama made the admissions in a letter to a former girlfriend — a letter which he personally saw — and that it paints a much different picture of the former president than most Americans have. Glenn reviews the claims, which Garrow reiterated to Tablet Magazine, along with other revelations from the book about possible lies in Obama's memoir, "Dreams From My Father."
