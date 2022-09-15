Create New Account
Get Ready For The Slammer!
Sons of Liberty
Published 2 months ago

The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me for this Rotten To The Core episode to expose "restorative justice." You won't believe what they will be unlawfully indoctrinating the children of the USA with today, and this will make it out in the social construct of our society.See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/get-ready-for-the-slammer-video/

Keywords
bibleeducationlynne taylorrestorative justice

