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Zohar: Baalbek’s Temple of Jupiter - Decommissioned before Arrival of the Annunaki [08.09.2021]
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113 views • September 10, 2021
Could the 2000-year-old Temple of Jupiter have extraterrestrial origins? We open Season 2 of Ancient Civilization Series, by taking a look at the ancient site of Baalbak, and the mastery of mathematical codes found in megaliths across the world. Join our team of investigators to examine the anomalous construction and the technology required to cut and move these massive stones.
Ancient Civilizations Series - follow this link to learn more - https://bit.ly/Ancient_Civilizations_...
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23,449 views Premiered 22 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
465K subscribers
https://youtu.be/l-TpQb50wdo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
Ancient Civilizations Series - follow this link to learn more - https://bit.ly/Ancient_Civilizations_...
What is GAIA? - World’s Largest Online Media Library of over 9000 Alternative Media Genre Films/Original Shows and much much more… Check It Out - follow this link http://bit.ly/What_Is_Gaia
What other TV SHOWS DOES GAIA HAVE? Find out NOW - follow this link http://bit.ly/Whats_On_Gaia
Are there movies on GAIA? YES! Follow this link - http://bit.ly/Gaia_Has_Movies
23,449 views Premiered 22 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
465K subscribers
https://youtu.be/l-TpQb50wdo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
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