JANE B. EN 2009 DESCUBRIÓ VACUNAS CONTAM. Y ADVIRTIÓ LOS PLANES DE PANDEMIAS DE LA ONU

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LA PERIODISTA AUSTRÍACA HA SIDO ACOSADA, AMENAZADA, SE TUVO QUE IR A VIVIR A GRECIA DONDE TRATARON DE ASESINARLA. HOY NO SE SABE DE SU PARADERO...
VIDEO: Por Jane Bürgermeister en 2009 y 2010.
Si deseas apoyar mi labor de traducción al Español, el subtitulado y edición del video para la comunidad hispanohablante, puedes hacerlo en:
PAYPAL: @MARIAEFIGUEROAF
KO-FI: ko-fi.com/mefigueroa
Oxxo u otras tiendas (con comisión): CLABE 127686013071447397
GRACIAS!!!
REDES SOCIALES de @Futuro Panóptico :
- https://linktr.ee/futuropanoptico
- X
- Gab
- Minds
- VK (abrelosojos999) con más de 300 videos y más info.
- Brighteon
- Bitchute
- Archive.org
- bsky.app
Y también te invito a leer mis artículos en:
- Substack
- Medium
GRACIAS!!!