Marriage Supper of the Lamb Book Review
Jesus 24/7
Published a day ago

BOOK REVIEW: MARRIAGE SUPPER OF THE LAMB BOOK, WITH HOST DINA KALMETA AND AUTHOR SUSAN DAVIS—SUSAN DAVIS WAS CALLED TO DO A 40-DAY FAST AND FROM IT THE BOOK MARRIAGE SUPPER OF THE LAMB WAS CREATED, TRANSLATED IN MANY LANGUAGES BY THE READERS, LOVED BY MANY AROUND THE WORLD: HAS MESSAGES FOR EVERYONE ABOUT THESE FINAL DAYS BEFORE THE LORD RETURNS:

Testimonials: https://onedrive.live.com/view.aspx?resid=EC0C8CFA9FA6CE5!18654&ithint=file%2cdocx&authkey=!ANF7wuVlQ7JWdBE

Now you can listen to this episode on Podcast: Google, Apple, Spotify and Anchor:

https://anchor.fm/jesus247/episodes/Jesus-247-Episode-1-Dina-Kalmeta-interviews-Susan-Davis--Author-of-Marriage-Supper-of-the-Lamb-e18a9o1

Susan's Websites:

End Times News Report: https://www.facebook.com/www.endtimesnewsreport

https://www.facebook.com/endtimesprophecyresourcecatalog/

Susan's Website: http://marriagesupper.wix.com/endtimescatalog

50 Reasons Why We Are Living in the End Times: https://www.facebook.com/50reasonswhywearelivingintheendtimes

https://www.facebook.com/ILwiththeWhirlwind/

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Marriage-Supper-Lamb-Susan-Davis-ebook/dp/B0083XFXWG/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&keywords=marriage+supper+of+the+lamb+susan+davis&qid=1629391222&sr=8-2

Thank you for watching and God bless you!

prophecyrapturefuturerevelation

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
