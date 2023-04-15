https://gettr.com/post/p2e9w509c30
04/09/2023【 #FellowFightersVisitTheBaseofNFSC】NFSC fellow fighters express miss and gratitude to Mr. Miles Guo: You have been doing so much for your fellow fighters. We thank you and miss you. We understand your mission, all of us will not give up, and we will fight back against the CCP.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
04/09/2023【 #战友们参观新中国联邦基地】新中国联邦战友表达对郭文贵先生的思念和感激：你为战友们做的太多了，我们感谢你，也很想你。我们明白你的使命，所有的战友都不会放弃，我们一定会反击中共。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
