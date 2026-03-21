California Governor Race SHIFTS — Hilton & Bianco Rising Fast

17 views • 3 days ago

California’s Governor race is heating up fast—and voters are paying attention. Tonight, we break down the latest shifts in the race, including how Hilton and Bianco are emerging as top contenders ahead of the primary. We’ll also take a closer look at the real issues driving this election: 👉 Rising cost of living 👉 Homelessness crisis 👉 High gas taxes and income taxes 👉 Families and businesses leaving California I’ll also share my first-hand experience from a recent town hall, including a question I asked directly—and the response that followed. Plus, we discuss growing concerns around government spending, accountability, and transparency, and why more people are starting to question where taxpayer money is going. 💬 Join the conversation LIVE:

Chapters

California’s Governor race is heating up fast—and voters are paying attention.

Tonight, we break down the latest shifts in the race, including how Hilton and Bianco are emerging as top contenders ahead of the primary.

We’ll also take a closer look at the real issues driving this election:

👉 Rising cost of living

👉 Homelessness crisis

👉 High gas taxes and income taxes

👉 Families and businesses leaving California

I’ll also share my first-hand experience from a recent town hall, including a question I asked directly—and the response that followed.

Plus, we discuss growing concerns around government spending, accountability, and transparency, and why more people are starting to question where taxpayer money is going.

💬 Join the conversation LIVE:

california governor race, california primary, steve hilton, chad bianco, california politics, cost of living california, homelessness california, gas prices california, california news, election 2026, live political commentary