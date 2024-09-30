Worldwide Hatred of Israel is Key Indicator We Are in the Last Days - Dr. Jeffrey Johnson

There has been a massive and global increase in anti-Semitism since the horrific attacks by the terrorist group Hamas on the nation of Israel in October 2023. Dr. Jeffrey Johnson is the founder of Israel Today Ministries and the author of Hope Rising: Messianic Promise. He explains how the worldwide hatred of the nation of Israel is prophesied in the lead-up to the End Times. “We’re at the threshold of some very powerful global events,” he says, foreshadowing the truth of Biblical prophecy. The world will turn against Israel in the end, and we’re seeing the beginning stages of that violence today as war continues to unfold in the Middle East and whispers of World War III plague the globe. There is more anti-Semitism today globally than there was during World War II, according to Jeffrey.









TAKEAWAYS





The rumblings of war and the uprising of hatred toward Israel are a part of the labor pains of the End Times Jesus warned us about





The USA cannot take a neutral stance about supporting Israel - America must support the Holy Land





Palestinians are not an ethnic or religious group - they are Arabs who have embraced a particular ideology





There is so much hopelessness in Israel right now amidst the ongoing war that has taken many lives - please support Israel Today Ministries









