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The Naked Emperor - Seeing A Curved Horizon [31.01.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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115 views • February 28, 2021
Credits:
WOKETOWN
Channel:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCX4PJtUB-BfygNkDjJ-GSjQ
Rob Skiba
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoiIt_v1D-6z75LmrdIU2aw

The Flat Earth Theory - A Short Introduction
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dLie3sEIwSby/

Neil Degrasse Tyson
To Those Who Seen The Curve Of The Earth
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MkWI5XmfPpLr/

NASA - Blue Origin's Shepard Flight - 240,000 Feet
https://www.bitchute.com/video/acJtYLMEsH3e/

CIA, Russia, NASA, US Army Docs: Motionless Flat Earth
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pVeOtdHXFmxK/

TOP 10 Reasons Why I Dont Trust NASA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YUulhTrtoAfM/

SpaceX - Elon Musk Lies
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CtcO0ci7T0GG/

NASA Lies
Believing In The Moon Landings (For The Attention Of David Wood)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/czkY2krZiV2U/

NASA's Inconvenient Truth: It's NOT Too Big a Conspiracy!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BGYkT79EgJfO/

Boats don't sail over the curve of the earth - they sail out of our visual range
The Horizon / Perspective & Angular Resolution
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sqKokgG67qeP/

Antarctica & Admiral Byrd: Operation Fishbowl / Dominic
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eA4JafbdfH8d/

The 1892 Gleason's Map & Flight Paths
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wU3CgJvQx6Xp/

NASA Images & Photoshop
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EC7gZFXSL2ty/

NASA Space Fakery ... Underwater Space Walks
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y4DkSxtNplva/

Lessons On Islam Owen Benjamin
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B4Y09jq6Xt40/

Copyright notice:
This video is protected under the “Fair Use Copyright Act of 1976” for the purposes of education, news reporting, research, criticism and public discussion.

Below is a link to a blog concerning the 9/11 New York building collapses.

If you are interested please click the link below

http://warbywayofdeception.blogspot.co.uk/2016/09/there-are-singular-moments-in-history.html#moreDescriptionDescriptionDescriptionDescriptionDes
https://www.bitchute.com/video/M4vGDScmm5TK/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/M4vGDScmm5TK/

God's Flat Earth - Odysee
https://odysee.com/@Godsflatearth:a
Rumble
https://rumble.com/vc1bt6-the-flat-earth-theory-a-short-introduction.html
God's Flat Earth - Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY8WrAX3af3DpwNx7uBaGDg
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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