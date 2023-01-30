BREAKING: BILLS RELEASE DAMAR HAMLIN VIDEO. MY PRO PHOTOGRAPHER OPINION IS IT'S DEEPFAKE CGI





Thanks for watching and if you're a regular viewer consider subscribing and sharing. Also email your name, city state, phone(optional)to be in my VIP mailing/networking/events group.





[email protected]





Also consider pledging(write amount in email for return pay instructions)a $ donation(not required in email)to support my groundbreaking pro US nationalist news, analysis and activism to stop the jab genocide, 5G kill grid and secure our border.





Thanks for watching.





Jonathan Adler

"THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR" ON





BITCHUTE, GAB, INSTAGRAM, BRIGHTEON & ODYSEE.





"THE US NATIONALIST REPORT" ON YOUTUBE.





[email protected]