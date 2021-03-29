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AWARENESS Episode #13 b continuation
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21 views • March 29, 2021
MSG (mono sodium glutamate) over-excites nerve synapses and messes with communication/control between your cells. Just because some products, vaccines, or method of cooking/micro-wave does not kill you in a week or more, does not mean it is good for you! There are natural [proven] laws that have been in existence from the Beginning and then there are person’s-corporate methods & codes that claim to be better [more improved] than “the old ways.”
This was recorded at the beginning of Passover, plus on the full Moon!
This was recorded at the beginning of Passover, plus on the full Moon!
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