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May 17th 2021 Australian People Fight Back with LTA
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2042 views • May 18, 2021
Bodene and Simone and Muki are a bright light to the people of Australia.
The Living Testimony in the form of an Affidavit for ALL in Australia has been finalized.
This document it DEATH to the BAR .. a repugnant and corrupt society that will be liquidated once and for all.
Commonwealth Of Australia State Assembly is the site all of Australia needs to go and learn the truth and fight back.
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/
Muki is the man who set up this Assembly for the people working closely with Anna Von Reitz USA Team.
This is the first Assembly outside of the USA that is up and running now to stop all of this corruption under common law.
These are very courageous and brave people... Bodene has been amazing working on this to help everyone so please support their actions at the local courthouse where this cesspool of corruption must be routed out and the rule of law restored NOT legal BS.
Register at www.awarriorcalls.com to be part of the live streams every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday @ 8pm EST
Find Christopher at the below platforms...
God Speed!
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
The Living Testimony in the form of an Affidavit for ALL in Australia has been finalized.
This document it DEATH to the BAR .. a repugnant and corrupt society that will be liquidated once and for all.
Commonwealth Of Australia State Assembly is the site all of Australia needs to go and learn the truth and fight back.
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/
Muki is the man who set up this Assembly for the people working closely with Anna Von Reitz USA Team.
This is the first Assembly outside of the USA that is up and running now to stop all of this corruption under common law.
These are very courageous and brave people... Bodene has been amazing working on this to help everyone so please support their actions at the local courthouse where this cesspool of corruption must be routed out and the rule of law restored NOT legal BS.
Register at www.awarriorcalls.com to be part of the live streams every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday @ 8pm EST
Find Christopher at the below platforms...
God Speed!
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
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