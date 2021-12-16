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It doesn’t matter if you think this guy is genuine or controlled opposition…..what he’s saying is ABSOLUTELY what they are planning to do. Buckle up folks, what we‘ve experienced so far.
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405 views • December 16, 2021
It doesn’t matter if you think this guy is genuine or controlled opposition…..what he’s saying is ABSOLUTELY what they are planning to do.
Buckle up folks, what we‘ve experienced so far is mere child’s play, compared to what they are about to release upon us. Get your survival plans in place now.
Buckle up folks, what we‘ve experienced so far is mere child’s play, compared to what they are about to release upon us. Get your survival plans in place now.
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