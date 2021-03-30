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Arizona rancher reacts to Biden's border policies | EXCLUSIVE
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80 views • March 30, 2021
ARIZONA: Rancher John Ladd comments on the illegal migrants crossing the border in record numbers, the impact these policies have on the lives of everyday Americans and more - via Newsmax TV's 'STINCHFIELD.'
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