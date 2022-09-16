🤡 CLOWN SHOW - EU Parliament Vote to Brand Hungary as 'No Longer a Democracy' and 'Danger to EU Core Values - Hungary not Obeying EU's Russian Sanctions.

Footage of the vote to brand Hungary as 'no longer a democracy' and 'danger to EU core values'

The EU Parliament collectively condemned Hungary's political path in Strasbourg on Thursday, for what they described as "a grief violation of foundational values of the European Union."

Some good comments that I found with this video. - Hungary makes sovereign decisions. That is a big no no in the EU, only what is to the benefit to Germany and USA is allowed? EU a totalitarian regime.

Always, projection with the opposite. EU is a threat to democratic & core values.

Each of the approximately 735 parliamentarians receives 252,000 gross per year.

If they manage to get re-elected for another 5 years after 5 years of service, their pension doubles. They don't care what the leadership wants the result to be.

Do you think they have only the best in mind for the EU?









It seems they just make things up as they go along.