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The Other News You'll Never Hear On TV 04-05-2022
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43 views • April 06, 2022
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New Paperback book – You Belong to me: Testimony of a love built for eternity - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09RFYCGSQ
New book on Kindle – You belong to me: Testimony of a love built for eternity - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09RFHJM6J
If you want to contribute to helping me get my book published in all book stores across the earth, please go to - https://www.givesendgo.com/ChristineHase
New MERCH at - https://www.bonfire.com/store/yahwehs-homestead-and-esthers-acres/
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https://www.bonfire.com/believe-you-can160ampyoure-half-way-there/ - Believe you can & you’re half way there.
https://www.bonfire.com/think-local-buy-local-live-local/ - Think Local Buy Local Live Local
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/inflation-protests-erupt-across-peru-president-imposes-curfew-calls-military
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/iran-says-nuclear-negotiations-effectively-over-blames-us-impasse
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/news/325171
https://thenewsglory.com/the-lebanese-government-announces-the-bankruptcy-of-the-state-and-the-central-bank/
https://www.breitbart.com/environment/2022/04/04/read-obey-and-conform-u-n-to-release-climate-orders-for-societies-and-economies/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/biden-unveil-us-uk-australia-new-trilateral-security-hypersonic-pact
https://www.technocracy.news/google-whistleblower-coming-technocracy-is-more-dangerous-than-communism/
https://news.yahoo.com/3-house-republicans-voted-against-175101917.html
https://thefederalist.com/2022/04/05/new-antilynching-federal-law-could-let-prosecutors-imprison-you-for-a-crime-you-never-committed/
https://survivalcache.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/02/LDS-Preparedness-Manual.pdf
https://survivalcache.com/book-review-lds-preparedness-manual/
https://www.facinghistory.org/sites/default/files/Decision-Making_Injustice_Lesson14_Talking%20Points.pdf
Shmitah And The 7 Year Tribulation - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fO2C3ZYbWfE
MUST WATCH - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4mTP36wQnvM - When will the TRIBULATION begin? Where are we on the BIBLICAL Calender? (What Time is it?)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p0u3UNXaCWo – 5782 Shmitah year prophetic – Ps Enoch Lavender
https://www.un.org/en/content/common-agenda-report/assets/pdf/Common_Agenda_Report_English.pdf
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If you feel led to donate or support this channel you can do so here:
PayPal: http://paypal.me/YAHWEHWORDSONLY
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(Choose friends & family)
C/O - Christine
P.O. Box 52
Palmer, AK. 99645
Any packages must be sent to:
500 S. Cobb St. #52
Palmer, AK. 99645
My videos are not monetized due to the nature of my content, so all donations are very appreciated. It helps in many ways to keep me on the internet. Thanks for coming by and listening:) Yahweh bless you and keep you forever and ever!
New Paperback book – You Belong to me: Testimony of a love built for eternity - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09RFYCGSQ
New book on Kindle – You belong to me: Testimony of a love built for eternity - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09RFHJM6J
If you want to contribute to helping me get my book published in all book stores across the earth, please go to - https://www.givesendgo.com/ChristineHase
New MERCH at - https://www.bonfire.com/store/yahwehs-homestead-and-esthers-acres/
https://www.bonfire.com/resist-the-great-reset/ - RESIST the GREAT RESET
https://www.bonfire.com/believe-you-can160ampyoure-half-way-there/ - Believe you can & you’re half way there.
https://www.bonfire.com/think-local-buy-local-live-local/ - Think Local Buy Local Live Local
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/inflation-protests-erupt-across-peru-president-imposes-curfew-calls-military
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/iran-says-nuclear-negotiations-effectively-over-blames-us-impasse
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/news/325171
https://thenewsglory.com/the-lebanese-government-announces-the-bankruptcy-of-the-state-and-the-central-bank/
https://www.breitbart.com/environment/2022/04/04/read-obey-and-conform-u-n-to-release-climate-orders-for-societies-and-economies/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/biden-unveil-us-uk-australia-new-trilateral-security-hypersonic-pact
https://www.technocracy.news/google-whistleblower-coming-technocracy-is-more-dangerous-than-communism/
https://news.yahoo.com/3-house-republicans-voted-against-175101917.html
https://thefederalist.com/2022/04/05/new-antilynching-federal-law-could-let-prosecutors-imprison-you-for-a-crime-you-never-committed/
https://survivalcache.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/02/LDS-Preparedness-Manual.pdf
https://survivalcache.com/book-review-lds-preparedness-manual/
https://www.facinghistory.org/sites/default/files/Decision-Making_Injustice_Lesson14_Talking%20Points.pdf
Shmitah And The 7 Year Tribulation - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fO2C3ZYbWfE
MUST WATCH - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4mTP36wQnvM - When will the TRIBULATION begin? Where are we on the BIBLICAL Calender? (What Time is it?)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p0u3UNXaCWo – 5782 Shmitah year prophetic – Ps Enoch Lavender
https://www.un.org/en/content/common-agenda-report/assets/pdf/Common_Agenda_Report_English.pdf
Email me: [email protected]
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hummingbird027
Brighteon Social - @[email protected]
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hummingbird027/
Gab - @hummingbird027
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjOG219uTScbHA3r5zfa3aQ
If you feel led to donate or support this channel you can do so here:
PayPal: http://paypal.me/YAHWEHWORDSONLY
PayPal: send to [email protected]
(Choose friends & family)
C/O - Christine
P.O. Box 52
Palmer, AK. 99645
Any packages must be sent to:
500 S. Cobb St. #52
Palmer, AK. 99645
My videos are not monetized due to the nature of my content, so all donations are very appreciated. It helps in many ways to keep me on the internet. Thanks for coming by and listening:) Yahweh bless you and keep you forever and ever!
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