In early October, when the conflict broke out in the Middle East, the Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, said in a trembling voice that this would undoubtedly negatively affect the supply of Western weapons to the Ukrainian army. The fact that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are entirely dependent on Western supplies is no secret to anyone. Even minor delays in assistance from NATO and the Pentagon leads to deplorable results for the Ukrainian army on the battlefield.
