Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russian Army Has Launched An Offensive On All Fronts┃Ukrainian Troops Are Retreating From PRIYUTNOYE
channel image
The Prisoner
8825 Subscribers
Shop now
229 views
Published 18 hours ago

In early October, when the conflict broke out in the Middle East, the Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, said in a trembling voice that this would undoubtedly negatively affect the supply of Western weapons to the Ukrainian army. The fact that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are entirely dependent on Western supplies is no secret to anyone. Even minor delays in assistance from NATO and the Pentagon leads to deplorable results for the Ukrainian army on the battlefield.

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
retreatafurussian offensive

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket