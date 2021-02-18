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This May Be The Strongest Antiviral & Immune Support From A Food
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114 views • February 18, 2021
Lactoferrin (LF) is an iron binding glycoprotein that is present in several mucosal secretions. Many biological functions have been ascribed to LF. One of the functions of LF is the transport of metals, but LF is also an important component of the nonspecific immune system, since LF has antimicrobial properties against bacteria, fungi and several viruses. Lactoferrin displays antiviral activity against both DNA- and RNA-viruses, including rotavirus, respiratory syncytial virus, herpes viruses and HIV. The antiviral effect of LF lies in the early phase of infection. Lactoferrin prevents entry of virus in the host cell, either by blocking cellular receptors, or by direct binding to the virus particles.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11675...
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