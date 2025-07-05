4 - Guidestones Guidelines and Russian Rubles

For this fourth episode of UotUs we begin, of course, with our podcast stalwarts the Georgia Guidestones! (Other regular features in this episode include Keel denying he is a normie – and even promoting the idea of a hidden global elite that runs the world – and Toons being sceptical about libertarianism.)

Keel and Big Perm give a fairly thorough breakdown of what the Guidestones were and how they were built, but we still haven’t cracked the case of who blew them up and why. Nor have we solved the mystery of who was behind their rather creepy “guidelines” and design.

This leads naturally onto a discussion of the twin globalist aims of depopulation and the machine takeover of the world, the latter of which may have already been put into motion by finger-crushing chess robots.

Finally, to match the economic success that Russia currently is experiencing in the face of “crippling” western sanctions, this all-American cast of Unknowns agree that patriotic purchasing is the way to go. (This is especially true of Big Perm, whose work boots are paid for by his employer, and who therefore doesn’t care about cost.) And everyone is definite that interference from the government and especially the ATF is not at all welcome!

⁠Swipe Right Rehab⁠ – Jackye’s other podcast, co-hosted with her friend Gianna on the perils and pitfalls of online dating.

⁠The Propaganda Report, with Brad Binkley and Monica Perez⁠- our founding father and mother, and the hosts of great and informative podcasts.

⁠The Union of the Unwanted⁠ – freewheeling discussions between an ever-changing group of like-minded podcasters; the inspiration for our format and name.

⁠Carbonated Concepts⁠ - Michael’s other podcast where he and co-hosts discuss “discuss life sports and everything in between with a little spice”

The “Ministry of Truth” on ⁠The Georgia Guidestones⁠;

A more conspiratorial/realistic take on the ⁠Georgia Guidestones⁠.

⁠Dark Clouds Over Elberton⁠ – The Georgia Guidestones documentary Ashley mentioned.

