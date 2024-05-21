Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FOOL vs WISE — Featuring the voice of Greg L. Bahnsen
channel image
The Bahnsen Bible Academy
1 Subscribers
6 views
Published 18 hours ago

The Book of Proverbs - Christians who overlook the intensely personal instruction and practical insights for daily affairs in the book of Proverbs will be poorer (and more foolish) for doing so. Dr. Bahnsen took four years to expound every verse—organized in topical lessons. There are a total of 112 lessons.

Link:

https://thebahnsenbibleacademy.com/biblical-studies/

The Book of Proverbs

(003 of 112) Proverbs 1:10-19 (Foolish Consent)

Keywords
bible studyproverbsfoolwisegreg bahnsenwisdom literaturesapiential bookthe bahnsen bible academy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket