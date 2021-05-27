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Urgent wake-up call: Corona vaccination interferes with DNA!
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61 views • May 27, 2021
According to the official statement of the German government, the corona pandemic will not end until a vaccine is available to the population. However, numerous high-profile experts warn against a great danger posed by new types of vaccines, because they are designed to directly interfere with human DNA and are to be developed very rapidly. Bill Gates expects 70,0000 cases of vaccination damage! However, the mass media largely conceal these risks. That is why this urgent wake-up call is not just a wake-up call, but a call to spread this vital information!
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