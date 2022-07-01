Supreme Court, Redemption, & States of Refuge!

Supreme Court wins for Conservatives, Redemption from the fate of evil doers, and States of Refuge....What do they have in Common? Roe V Wade overturned, Private School funding for those who choose in Maine, NY Conceal and Carry, and Pro-Life advocates and supporters fighting for the unborn and for mothers' options; Christian Schools allowed funding as an option; the door opening for conceal and carry in NY and other states that follow; Joe Kennedy, a modern Daniel, battling through prayer for the right to PRAY! America, like Babylon, will be judged for its sins. But GOD has a better plan for individuals: REDEMPTION through the substitute sacrifice that his Son provided by willingly laying down His life in our place. SALVATION through trusting Jesus. Like the Cities of Refuge in the Bible, there will now be States of Refuge where freedom, faith and family are preserved! Keep praying, keep believing and keep working! GOD, like Aslan, IS ON THE MOVE!

