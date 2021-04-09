© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oregon Rancher Standoff Shooting, Ammon Bundy Arrested | True News
Follow
0
Share
Report
241 views • April 09, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3190/oregon-rancher-standoff-shooting-ammon-bundy-arrested-true-news
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3190-oregon-rancher-standoff-shooting-ammon-bundy-arrested-true-news
Conflicting information over what happened after Robert ‘LaVoy’ Finicum, a well-known member of the Oregon Rancher Standoff group, died in a shooting involving federal agents. In a statement, Ammon Bundy described Finicum as his "beloved friend" and one of "the greatest men and greatest patriots."
At a press conference, federal and local law enforcement officials placed responsibility for the confrontation with the occupiers. FBI Special Agent Greg Bretzing blamed the “actions and choices of the armed occupiers” for the situation, commenting that “actions are not without consequences.”
Eight members of the Oregon Rancher Standoff were arrested on Tuesday and charged with “conspiracy to impede officers of the US from discharging official duties through the use of force, intimidation or threats.” Three more men were arrested on Wednesday night after Ammon Bundy released a statement urging protesters to leave the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3190-oregon-rancher-standoff-shooting-ammon-bundy-arrested-true-news
Conflicting information over what happened after Robert ‘LaVoy’ Finicum, a well-known member of the Oregon Rancher Standoff group, died in a shooting involving federal agents. In a statement, Ammon Bundy described Finicum as his "beloved friend" and one of "the greatest men and greatest patriots."
At a press conference, federal and local law enforcement officials placed responsibility for the confrontation with the occupiers. FBI Special Agent Greg Bretzing blamed the “actions and choices of the armed occupiers” for the situation, commenting that “actions are not without consequences.”
Eight members of the Oregon Rancher Standoff were arrested on Tuesday and charged with “conspiracy to impede officers of the US from discharging official duties through the use of force, intimidation or threats.” Three more men were arrested on Wednesday night after Ammon Bundy released a statement urging protesters to leave the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.