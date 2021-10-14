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Rome Italy Mandates Jab For ALL Workers. Violent Protests Erupt. No More Freedom On Planet Earth
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
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151 views • October 14, 2021
Pope Francis Tells Vaccine Skeptics to Stop Being Idiots and Get Their Shots. Vatican Rome Leads Out In Totalitarian Laws Regarding Jab. Italy makes health pass mandatory for many leisure activities, in bid to pressure the unvaccinated.

Italy Is Making COVID-19 Health Passes Mandatory For All Workers

Vatican visitors must have covid Green Pass from 1 October

Italy's toughest-in-the-world COVID-19 vaccine mandate sparks violent protests

Pentagon Tracking 14 Cases of Heart Inflammation in Troops After COVID-19 Shots

4,034 New Breakthrough Cases in Mass., 45 More Deaths in Vaccinated People

Fifth death in Scotland linked to adverse Covid-19 vaccine effects

Vaccinated Texas school counselor who ‘had done everything right’ dies after contracting COVID-19

Virginia officials won’t say why they didn’t do autopsy of Gloucester woman who died after vaccine

Utah woman, 39, dies 4 days after 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine; autopsy ordered

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president macronvaccine mandaterome italygreen passvaccine mandate protests
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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