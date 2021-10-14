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Rome Italy Mandates Jab For ALL Workers. Violent Protests Erupt. No More Freedom On Planet Earth
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151 views • October 14, 2021
Pope Francis Tells Vaccine Skeptics to Stop Being Idiots and Get Their Shots. Vatican Rome Leads Out In Totalitarian Laws Regarding Jab. Italy makes health pass mandatory for many leisure activities, in bid to pressure the unvaccinated.
Italy Is Making COVID-19 Health Passes Mandatory For All Workers
Vatican visitors must have covid Green Pass from 1 October
Italy's toughest-in-the-world COVID-19 vaccine mandate sparks violent protests
Pentagon Tracking 14 Cases of Heart Inflammation in Troops After COVID-19 Shots
4,034 New Breakthrough Cases in Mass., 45 More Deaths in Vaccinated People
Fifth death in Scotland linked to adverse Covid-19 vaccine effects
Vaccinated Texas school counselor who ‘had done everything right’ dies after contracting COVID-19
Virginia officials won’t say why they didn’t do autopsy of Gloucester woman who died after vaccine
Utah woman, 39, dies 4 days after 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine; autopsy ordered
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Pastor David House
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Norfolk, VA 23541
#Rome
#Mandate
#RomeProtests
Italy Is Making COVID-19 Health Passes Mandatory For All Workers
Vatican visitors must have covid Green Pass from 1 October
Italy's toughest-in-the-world COVID-19 vaccine mandate sparks violent protests
Pentagon Tracking 14 Cases of Heart Inflammation in Troops After COVID-19 Shots
4,034 New Breakthrough Cases in Mass., 45 More Deaths in Vaccinated People
Fifth death in Scotland linked to adverse Covid-19 vaccine effects
Vaccinated Texas school counselor who ‘had done everything right’ dies after contracting COVID-19
Virginia officials won’t say why they didn’t do autopsy of Gloucester woman who died after vaccine
Utah woman, 39, dies 4 days after 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine; autopsy ordered
Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse
Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777
Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144
Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o/
Donate, Tithe, or Offerings:
https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth
Cash App: $Mrdhouse
Email: [email protected]
www.savinghealthministries.com
Pastor David House
(757) 955-6871
Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:
PO BOX 41161
Norfolk, VA 23541
#Rome
#Mandate
#RomeProtests
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