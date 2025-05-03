Say Goodbye to big pharma! Meet the game changer!

Dr. h.c. Andreas Ludwig Kalcker, a biophysical researcher who discovered CDS, a breakthrough electro-thermal medical process for human health solutions.

CDS is a concentrated 0.3% (3000ppm) aqueous solution of chlorine dioxide, with no sodium chlorite (NaClO2) content in solution and has a neutral pH.

According to in vitro and in vivo studies, chlorine dioxide in the form of CDS is broken down to salt (in minimal amounts) and oxygen in the body. Therefore, CDS is able to increase oxygen levels in the blood, whether used orally or intravenously. At the same time, it eliminates pathogens due to its recognized biocidal capacity and rapidly reduces metabolic acidity, which is the true cause of most diseases known today.

Andreas Ludwig Kalcker latest book, Bye-Bye Covid, contains impressive research on vaccine injuries and how CDS, through a process of oxidation, will overpower this virus and many other health conditions. This book is a must-read for medical professionals and people who want to find solutions to many problems arising from this inoculation.

To find out more please visit: https://andreaskalcker.com