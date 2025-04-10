© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘You’re a COWARD!’ – Veterans boo and heckle Tim Walz. Video from yesterday, Wed. April 9th.
Adding:
Back to the FUTURE? DOGE finds $41K benefit claim by someone born in 2154 😮
Other jaw-dropping claims exposed by the Department of Government Efficiency:
🔴At least 24,500 people over 115 years old have claimed $59 million.
🔴At least 28,000 people under the age of five have claimed $254 million.
🔴9,700 people with birth dates over 15 years into the future have claimed $69 million.
Elon Musk shared on X: "This is so insane; I had to read it multiple times before it actually sank in."
Adding, also from April 9th:
AOC questions gains from alleged INSIDER TRADING on Trump’s tariffs by Congressmembers
💬 “Any member of Congress who purchased stocks in the last 48 hours should probably disclose that now,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez posted on X.
💬 “It’s time to ban insider trading in Congress,” she added.