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Being Present with Dr. Len Saputo and Dr. Brad Weeks
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67 views • December 19, 2020
What does it mean to be present? Dr. Len and Dr. Brad Weeks discuss what
being present means, especially in the context of being with our
patients but also in our own lives. They discuss what they experienced
in their medical training that undermined their being present and
authentic and what they did to learn more present in their personal and
professional lives. You can learn more about Dr. Brad Weeks here https://weeksclinic.com/2020/12/what-about-the-covid-vaccine/
being present means, especially in the context of being with our
patients but also in our own lives. They discuss what they experienced
in their medical training that undermined their being present and
authentic and what they did to learn more present in their personal and
professional lives. You can learn more about Dr. Brad Weeks here https://weeksclinic.com/2020/12/what-about-the-covid-vaccine/
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