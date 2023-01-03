ALBION - Part 2 - Realm of the Gods - David Icke - (Dec 31st, 2022)

David Icke presents ALBION Awakening the Giant (Dec 31st, 2022)

‘I’ve wanted to make these films for 30 years and thanks to Ickonic here they are.’ ~David Icke. What are the forces that closed down ALBION: HEART OF THE WORLD? What lies beyond the scene that impacts our daily lives? Who are the INTER-DIMENSIONAL INFLUENCERS of human society? What is the significance of ALBION, the ancient name for the British isles? What are LEY LINES AND STONE CIRCLES really? How can they be AWAKENED by HUMAN CONTACT? Why have these beautiful islands you can hardly see on the globe had such an impact on world events? In this documentary series, David Icke answers these questions as he travels through a magical ALBION.

David Icke - Albion - Part 1 - Realm of the Gods

https://rumble.com/v22iqca-albion-realm-of-the-gods-david-icke.html

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Note: These are not necessarily the beliefs of the uploader. Discernment is required to see the Truth in all of it. Jesus is the Way, the Truth and the Life. Jesus Christ is the Light that came into the world. There is NO other name by which you can be saved! Repent, be baptized and Born Again!

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Subscribe to other channels:

Telegram Channel: "Blocked & Banned"

https://t.me/BlockedAndBanned

=> Group chat added where everyone can comment!

Free You Mind Documentaries

https://rumble.com/c/c-1330192

Christian Teachings And Documentaries

https://rumble.com/c/c-1328393

Sound The Trumpet Ministries:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1123613

Bitchute Channel

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ThkAWbd3XR2T/

Praise & Worship Music:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7xzU1qn2yxn9jzjol54j_w