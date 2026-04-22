The Real Threat To America's Greatness

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From Superpower To Self-Sabotage?
* As America approaches its 250th anniversary, the nation’s unmatched economic, cultural and military dominance remains clear on the global stage.
* The enduring strength of the Constitution, a merit-based society and a tradition of innovation have fueled a level of success few nations have ever achieved.
* But growing debt, declining birth rates and shifting cultural values raise serious questions about long-term stability.
* The future of American greatness may depend on whether the country can preserve the principles that made it exceptional in the first place.
The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (21 April 2026)