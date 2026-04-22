The Real Threat To America's Greatness

From Superpower To Self-Sabotage?

* As America approaches its 250th anniversary, the nation’s unmatched economic, cultural and military dominance remains clear on the global stage.

* The enduring strength of the Constitution, a merit-based society and a tradition of innovation have fueled a level of success few nations have ever achieved.

* But growing debt, declining birth rates and shifting cultural values raise serious questions about long-term stability.

* The future of American greatness may depend on whether the country can preserve the principles that made it exceptional in the first place.





The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (21 April 2026)



https://youtu.be/mqnlIElDesU