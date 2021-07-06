【It’s GETTR, G, E, T, T, R】Jason Miller on how GETTR deals with CCP bots

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2021/7/2 Jason Miller talks about how GETTR deals with CCP coming in trying to be disruptive. Jason Miller was with Mr. Bannon’s War Room, two days to go, answering questions about GETTR Independence Day launching.