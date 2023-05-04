Court of Heaven Case Against Plans to Alter Humans DNA

When I sought the Lord on why the enemy has been able to destroy mankind through genetic manipulation and the threatened Humans 2.0, He showed me the embrace of evolution and continually lust for technological advances. Powerful time in the Court of Creation
