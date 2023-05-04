Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Court of Heaven Case Against Plans to Alter Humans DNA
36 views
channel image
Grace Corps
Published 18 hours ago |

When I sought the Lord on why the enemy has been able to destroy mankind through genetic manipulation and the threatened Humans 2.0, He showed me the embrace of evolution and continually lust for technological advances.  Powerful time in the Court of Creation 

Keywords
evolutionhumans 2altered humans

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket