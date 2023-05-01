Chuck Todd Argues Gender is a “Spectrum” and Gets Embarrassed by Vivek Ramaswamy

On Sunday, GOP 2024 presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy joined Chuck Todd on Meet the Press.

During the interview, Todd seemed confused about basic biology.

Ramaswamy asserted, “Below the age of 18, I think it’s perfectly legitimate to say that we won’t allow genital mutilation or chemical castration through puberty blockers.”





CHUCK TODD: Are you confident that you know that gender is as binary as you're describing it?

Vivek G Ramaswamy: : I am.

TODD: Do you know this as a scientist?

RAMASWAMY: There are two X chromosomes if you're a woman and an X and a Y...

TODD: There is a lot of scientific research that says gender is a spectrum.

