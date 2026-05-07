LAWFARE: The Weaponization of the Justice System | The Predicate ft. David Sumrall

🚨 Tune in this Friday at 3 PM EST for a critical roundtable on "The Predicate" diving into LAWFARE and the weaponization of the justice system.





StopHate founder David Sumrall joins host Cindy Young, former DOJ Civil Rights Attorney Rabbi Jonathan Gross, and Freedom Talk’s Kelly John Walker to break it all down.





"Darkness always rises, but the Light never surrenders."





📅 Friday, May 8 | 3 PM Eastern / 12 PM Pacific

🔗 https://rumble.com/v79hfig-episode-13-the-predicate.html

#Lawfare #ThePredicate #StopHate #JusticeDenied