Fossil Fuels - Crazy Socialist Spanberger - Homicide Rates Plummet
Right Edition
Right Edition
25 views • 2 days ago

Without Venezuelan Oil, How Long Can Cuba's Economy Hold Out? Experts Weigh In


The already delicate Cuban economy could be facing one of its most severe challenges if it loses the oil supply from Venezuela that has been a lifeline for more than twenty years. Analysts warn that a complete halt in these shipments would have devastating consequences for daily life on the island, leading to prolonged blackouts, inflation, shortages, and a continual decline in essential services.


As per a report by CNN en Español, Cuba currently relies on approximately 30,000 barrels of Venezuelan oil daily. While this figure is significantly lower than the peak a decade ago, it remains crucial to meet at least half of the island's energy requirements.


https://www.cubaheadlines.com/articles/318001



Abiogenic Deep Origin of Hydrocarbons and Oil and Gas Deposits Formation


The theory of the abiogenic deep origin of hydrocarbons recognizes that the petroleum is a primordial material of deep origin [Kutcherov, Krayushkin 2010]. This theory explains that hydrocarbon compounds generate in the asthenosphere of the Earth and migrate through the deep faults into the crust of the Earth. There they form oil and gas deposits in any kind of rock in any kind of the structural position (Fig. 1).


Thus the accumulation of oil and gas is considered as a part of the natural process of the Earth’s outgrassing, which was in turn responsible for creation of its hydrosphere, atmosphere and biosphere. Until recently the obstacles to accept the theory of the abyssal abiogenic origin of hydrocarbons was the lack of the reliable and reproducible experimental results confirming the possibility of the synthesis of complex hydrocarbon systems under the conditions of the asthenosphere of the Earth.


https://www.intechopen.com/chapters/41889



Abigail Spanberger is a Socialist Aligning Herself with Anti-Israel Radicals


The Virginia Democrat gubernatorial candidate’s plans are eerily similar to those of socialist New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.


Virginia’s Democratic candidate for governor, Abigail Spanberger, pretends to be a moderate—yet her alliances and platform prove she is a radical. She wants taxpayers to fund housing projects and daycare, and she has aligned herself with the most far-left member of the Virginia legislature.


https://restoration-news.com/abigail-spanberger-is-a-socialist-aligning-herself-with-anti-israel-radicals



Virginia Democrats introduce bills that would attack election integrity, ‘legalize crime,’ raise taxes


https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/virginia-democrats-introduce-bills-that-would-attack-election-integrity-legalize-crime-raise-taxes/



Homicide Rates Plummet to Historic Low Under Trump Policies


Homicide rates in the U.S. dropped 21% in 2025, reaching a historic low of 4.0 per 100,000, per the Council on Criminal Justice. Trump's 'Make America Safe Again' policies are credited for this monumental safety turnaround.


https://aarr.org/homicide-rates-drop-historic-low-trump-safety-policies/

Keywords
gun rightsdonald trumpelon muskconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsrightwing politicsconservative views
