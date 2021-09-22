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Watch As Beloved Doctor Is Dragged From His Practice And Arrested For Prescribing Ivermectin
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352 views • September 22, 2021
At least the police did not have turtle suites on or riot gear . . . sorry peoples, just being a wise guy . . . BUT, arresting a man for actually doing his job!! . . . . this world is so messed up its just not funny anymore . . . .
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