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Polly discusses the first version of covid pass that was used in China
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170 views • May 18, 2021
In this video she explores how an app at the beginning of de Plandemic was used in Wuhan to control people and how some western companies are in the process of switching to an app rather than paper id. This video will help you to understand how the European covid pass will evolve over time.
Sources:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZofFQQoDoqYT/
https://paypal.me/PollyStGeorge
https://twitter.com/paulmozur/status/1234317556258721792
Original video date: march 2020, banned from youtube
Sources:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZofFQQoDoqYT/
https://paypal.me/PollyStGeorge
https://twitter.com/paulmozur/status/1234317556258721792
Original video date: march 2020, banned from youtube
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