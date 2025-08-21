How Ocean Tides Work on Flat Earth & How The Oceans Prove Earth's Vibration by Bro. Sanchez

Donations thanks!!! - cashapp - $brosancheztv

paypal - [email protected]

brothersanchez https://www.patreon.com/brothersanchez

https://brothersanchez.sellfy.store/

https://airbit.com/profile/BeatzBySanchez





FLAT POWER GEAR - https://flat-power-store.creator-spring.com/?

Golden Wings Media - https://www.youtube.com/@GoldenWingsMedia

Follow Me On Twitter! - https://x.com/TalkToSanchez

Follow Me on Facebook! - https://www.facebook.com/therealbrosanchez





JOIN KNOWLEDGE IS POWER FB GROUP! - / knowledgeispowerfreeyourmind





EMAIL - [email protected]





HTTPS://WWW.BROSANCHEZ.COM





Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.

This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner (I.e., photos, links to other websites, YouTube videos, etc). Such material is utilized in an effort to advance understanding or bring clarity to the discussion of spiritual, educational, worldwide, environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. I believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Shared fromand subscribe to:

FLATPOWER TV

https://www.youtube.com/@FLATPOWERTV/videos