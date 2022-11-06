Financial Tsunami Is Coming, Manhattan Office Vacancy Rate Reaches 30 Years High

Summary：A global real estate services firm report found that in October 2022, office vacancy rates in Manhattan, New York, had reached their highest level since 1994 and could soon reach 'unprecedented levels.'
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.