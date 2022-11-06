Financial Tsunami Is Coming, Manhattan Office Vacancy Rate Reaches 30 Years High

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Summary：A global real estate services firm report found that in October 2022, office vacancy rates in Manhattan, New York, had reached their highest level since 1994 and could soon reach 'unprecedented levels.'