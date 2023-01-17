Create New Account
HISTORIC INFLATION CRISIS! - 40 Year High As Food SKYROCKETS In Price! - HERE'S What's Happening
World Alternative Media
Published 21 hours ago

Josh Sigurdson reports on the historic inflationary crisis we're witnessing right now as we continue to see a 40 year high rate and that's just based on their manipulative official numbers. The real inflation numbers are far more concerning.

Core prices are increasing a lot and they're manipulating the actual inflation rate by including in the mix the items no one is buying due to increasing poverty. These items are going down in price only due to lack of interest. But the reality is, the prices of foods and necessities are through the roof and they're leading us in like sleep walkers to the cashless Great Reset.

In this video, we break down this clear and present danger and what it means.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU


World Alternative Media

2023

newspoliticseconomymarketsnwoconspiracyrecessionfinanceinflationvoluntaryismjosh sigurdsongreat resetwam

