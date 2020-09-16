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Planned Military Coup: Clear & Present Danger to our Constitutional Republic, Protect Family 2 of 2
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57 views • September 16, 2020
Sarah Westall

See Part 1: https://youtu.be/Q0O-EC9j0aM

Mike Harris, Financial Editor for Veterans Today, rejoins the program to discuss the clear and present danger the very real planned military coup represents. We discuss what is behind this coup and why it is so dangerous to our republic. We also discuss the Continuity of Government plans that are in place and, if implemented, what that truly will mean to the United States. Lastly, he stresses the need to be ready and prepared with your family for anything that may come. You can see more of Mike Harris a https://www.veteranstoday.com/author/harris/ or on his new Youtube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSMiDddiIFSOxakL83fG6GA

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trumpjewsdangerconstitutional republicsarah westallmike harrisplanned military coup
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