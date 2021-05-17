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Abby Martin on Israel's War Crimes Against Palestinians (MIRRORED)
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522 views • May 17, 2021
Abby Martin on Israel's War Crimes Against Palestinians (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Status Coup at:-
https://youtu.be/Slj16GhkJC8
Abby Martin has fearlessly reported on Israel's war crimes against Palestinians for many years, including creating notable and must-watch documentary 'Gaza Fights for Freedom.' Status Coup's Jenn Dize interviews Abby about Israel's latest actions with Sheikh Jarrah evictions, the murdering of Palestinian civilians, including dozens of children, and the bombing and flattening of a building in Gaza that housed the Associated Press and Al Jazeera. They also discuss potential shifts in the zeitgeist in understanding the abuses against Palestinians, along with some Democrats in Congress being more willing to speak out (AOC, Rashida Tlaib, etc.) than ever before–this of course does NOT extend to Joe Biden, a self-described Zionist. WATCH GAZA FIGHTS FOR FREEDOM AND SHARE IT AS YOUTUBE IS SUPPRESSING IT: https://gazafightsforfreedom.com/ #FreePalestine #SheikhJarrah #SaveSheikhJarrah
FOLLOW Abby and Robbie Martin's Media Roots Radio: https://twitter.com/MediaRootsNews
FOLLOW Abby's Empire Files: https://www.patreon.com/empirefiles
WATCH AND SHARE Gaza Fights for Freedom: https://gazafightsforfreedom.com/
SUPPORT Status Coup's IN-THE-FIELD INDEPENDENT reporting for as low as $5 bucks a month: https://statuscoup.com/join/
SUPPORT our investigative reporting GoFundMe if you can:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/statuscoup
SIGN UP for our email list for breaking news alerts and alerts when we're LIVE: https://statuscoup.pub/3gaT2XD
TEXT COUP to 370370 to join our text list and get alerted as soon as we're live.
Mirrored from You Tube channel Status Coup at:-
https://youtu.be/Slj16GhkJC8
Abby Martin has fearlessly reported on Israel's war crimes against Palestinians for many years, including creating notable and must-watch documentary 'Gaza Fights for Freedom.' Status Coup's Jenn Dize interviews Abby about Israel's latest actions with Sheikh Jarrah evictions, the murdering of Palestinian civilians, including dozens of children, and the bombing and flattening of a building in Gaza that housed the Associated Press and Al Jazeera. They also discuss potential shifts in the zeitgeist in understanding the abuses against Palestinians, along with some Democrats in Congress being more willing to speak out (AOC, Rashida Tlaib, etc.) than ever before–this of course does NOT extend to Joe Biden, a self-described Zionist. WATCH GAZA FIGHTS FOR FREEDOM AND SHARE IT AS YOUTUBE IS SUPPRESSING IT: https://gazafightsforfreedom.com/ #FreePalestine #SheikhJarrah #SaveSheikhJarrah
FOLLOW Abby and Robbie Martin's Media Roots Radio: https://twitter.com/MediaRootsNews
FOLLOW Abby's Empire Files: https://www.patreon.com/empirefiles
WATCH AND SHARE Gaza Fights for Freedom: https://gazafightsforfreedom.com/
SUPPORT Status Coup's IN-THE-FIELD INDEPENDENT reporting for as low as $5 bucks a month: https://statuscoup.com/join/
SUPPORT our investigative reporting GoFundMe if you can:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/statuscoup
SIGN UP for our email list for breaking news alerts and alerts when we're LIVE: https://statuscoup.pub/3gaT2XD
TEXT COUP to 370370 to join our text list and get alerted as soon as we're live.
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