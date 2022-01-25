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THE STATE OF DISUNION MESSAGE - the left's contempt for patriotism
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Full Show Notes: https://danhappel.com/the-state-of-disunion-message-the-lefts-contempt-for-patriotism/
In this time of State of the Union speeches, we need to reflect on where we are, how we got here, and how to return to sanity...
Will we have to wait until they tear the Constitution in half as well and turn our great republic into just another failed third world communist dictatorship in their cherished New World Order?
We have never before had such high level treasonous contempt for everything most Americans hold dear. One hundred years of Marxist progressive education has changed our culture from a nation of lions and patriots to a nation of sheep.
It is clear that we can no longer vote the bums out, not with a election process that is manipulated to a level that boggles the mind. Honest and fair elections will never return as long as we allow computerized voting and absentee ballots. Paper ballots at a precinct level and valid IDs are the only way to return power to the people.
Speaking of power to the people, how did we allow the communist radicals of the 60s to take over all of our most important institutions including: government, academia, media, and recently the military?
Although they are still in the minority, they now hold the reins of power in unprecedented ways and are fomenting racial unrest and social turmoil that is destroying our culture.
Guest: Dr. Edwin Vieira, Jr.
https://danhappel.com/be-in-the-know-email
Learn About the Power Of Nitric Oxide
https://danhappel.com/cardio-miracle
In this time of State of the Union speeches, we need to reflect on where we are, how we got here, and how to return to sanity...
Will we have to wait until they tear the Constitution in half as well and turn our great republic into just another failed third world communist dictatorship in their cherished New World Order?
We have never before had such high level treasonous contempt for everything most Americans hold dear. One hundred years of Marxist progressive education has changed our culture from a nation of lions and patriots to a nation of sheep.
It is clear that we can no longer vote the bums out, not with a election process that is manipulated to a level that boggles the mind. Honest and fair elections will never return as long as we allow computerized voting and absentee ballots. Paper ballots at a precinct level and valid IDs are the only way to return power to the people.
Speaking of power to the people, how did we allow the communist radicals of the 60s to take over all of our most important institutions including: government, academia, media, and recently the military?
Although they are still in the minority, they now hold the reins of power in unprecedented ways and are fomenting racial unrest and social turmoil that is destroying our culture.
Guest: Dr. Edwin Vieira, Jr.
https://danhappel.com/be-in-the-know-email
Learn About the Power Of Nitric Oxide
https://danhappel.com/cardio-miracle
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