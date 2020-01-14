SUCCESS: Covington Teen AWARDED Settlement By CNN! - Nick Sandmann WINS

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the infamous Covington teen Nick Sandmann as he is awarded a large settlement in a $250 million lawsuit with CNN.
In early 2019, Sandmann was made famous after he was confronted at the Lincoln Memorial by Nathan Phillips. A photo of the confrontation went viral and many major media outlets claimed Sandmann who was wearing a Trump hat was making inappropriate jokes about Phillips as other teens laughed and taunted the elder.