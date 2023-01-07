Create New Account
The Enduring Media Lies Surrounding January 6th, 2 Years Later | SYSTEM UPDATE #17
Glen Greenwald  |  The Enduring Media Lies Surrounding January 6th, 2 Years Later | SYSTEM UPDATE #17Why hasn't Ray Epps been charged? Why was he removed from the FBIs wanted poster? He tweeted "I orchestrated it' to his nephew revealed by J6 treasonous kangaroo committee testimony.

https://rumble.com/c/GGreenwald

