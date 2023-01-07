The Enduring Media Lies Surrounding January 6th, 2 Years Later | SYSTEM UPDATE #17

Glen Greenwald | The Enduring Media Lies Surrounding January 6th, 2 Years Later | SYSTEM UPDATE #17Why hasn't Ray Epps been charged? Why was he removed from the FBIs wanted poster? He tweeted "I orchestrated it' to his nephew revealed by J6 treasonous kangaroo committee testimony.
https://rumble.com/c/GGreenwald
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.