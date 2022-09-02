Big Tech Losing Bioweapon Truth War: Real Covid Vaxx Injuries EXPLODE online

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The clot shot is causing misery for unsuspecting Americans!
Cat Parker joins to detail how the deadly dose of J&J turned her life upside down. She has narcolepsy, extreme hair loss, continuous ear infections, and so much more.
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