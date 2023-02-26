Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Super Seeds, Longevity and Reversing Hair Loss | The Revealing Ep. 11
66 views
channel image
AMPNews
Published Yesterday |

Join host Shavon Ayala and her guests Patty Greer and Chris Burres of c60evo for this episode of The Revealing. The first half of the show discusses Patty’s documentary experience including of crop circles and super seeds provided through such phenomena.


The second half goes into the science of c60evo with Chris who touches on the Noble Prize received for this advent, the longest increased life span and reduced tumor study for use of c60evo, which their lab has been producing for over 31 years industrially and since 2018 to the individual human and pet market.


 Patty also shares on the skin rejuvenating and hair loss solution benefits of c60evo. You can find a 10% off link to their products here: https://www.c60evo.com/ref/theRevealing/


https://www.imdb.com/name/nm3424719/



https://cropcirclefilms.com/orbs-light-beings/


SUBSCRIBE TO AMPINSIDER FOR EXCLUSIVE CONTENT, BACKSTAGE PASSES, EVENTS, AND MORE!


https://ampinsider.us/sign-up


Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.

RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES

https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland


BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/32o1DBC


BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/ampsatphones


MyPatriotSupply: https://bit.ly/amppatriotsupply


www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.com

Keywords
trumppresidentamericapatriotmandates

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket