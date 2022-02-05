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New Winter Bale Feeding System
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379 views • February 05, 2022
In this video, we demonstrate our new Worksaver Model HHU-2045 Hay Handling and Unrolling system. Theirs pretty funny parts with the cattle helping me get the bales unraveled. You have a chance to meet a very special cow on the farm. Her name is Little-moo and will be a story to tell in the future.
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